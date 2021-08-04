OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Effective tomorrow, federal courts in Nebraska will require masks because the CDC has determined “community transmission is substantial or high.”

According to the policy order, “All persons in a federal courthouse in Nebraska, including fully vaccinated persons, shall wear a face-covering in public spaces in the courthouse when community transmission is substantial or high based on the CDC COVID Data Tracker”

Read the policy order

