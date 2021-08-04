Advertisement

Federal courts in Nebraska will require masks

((Source: Stock image/ Pexels))
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Effective tomorrow, federal courts in Nebraska will require masks because the CDC has determined “community transmission is substantial or high.”

According to the policy order, “All persons in a federal courthouse in Nebraska, including fully vaccinated persons, shall wear a face-covering in public spaces in the courthouse when community transmission is substantial or high based on the CDC COVID Data Tracker

Read the policy order

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting just north of 56th Street...
Two in critical condition after shooting near Edgewood Shopping Center, no arrests
Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID-19 surge
Three universities in Nebraska requiring COVID-19 vaccine
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln man arrested after hitting 18-year-old in head with drill

Latest News

Monday around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting just north of 56th Street...
Victims identified in Monday night shooting, still in critical condition
Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402)...
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
10/11 NOW spoke with the DEA Omaha Division, and they said counterfeit drugs are becoming a...
DEA warns parents about counterfeit pills in Nebraska before school starts
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Highs On Wednesday
Wednesday Forecast: Turning a bit warm with a “chance” for a ‘storm...