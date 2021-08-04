A few thunderstorms possible Wednesday and Wednesday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A trough of low pressure will slowly move across Nebraska Wednesday bringing clouds and the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures and humidity will be on the increase over the next few days.

Partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon and evening for the Lincoln area. Highs Wednesday afternoon will be in the mid 80s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

It will be a bit warmer for most of Nebraska with a bit more humidity. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible tonight. Lows in the upper 60s with a south breeze.

Overnight lows will be warmer and it will be muggy. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance for a morning shower or thunderstorm on Thursday. Highs will climb into the upper 80s with more humid conditions in the afternoon. South-southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Upper 80s and lower 90s expected Thursday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Hot and humid weather returns on Friday with highs into the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Hot and humid conditions return to much of Nebraska on Friday. (1011 Weather)

There will be some small rain chances over the next several days. Isolated thunderstorms for eastern Nebraska Wednesday and then again Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall amounts are expected to be light and spotty over the next three days.

Most of Nebraska will see no rainfall to a 0.25" Wednesday through Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Hot and humid conditions will continue into the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s. The Dogs Days of summer continue into next week with small rain chances.

Hot and humid for the up coming weekend with small rain chances. (1011 Weather)

