LPD: Driver threatens father of 5-year-old with knife after child runs out in road

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By Laura Halm
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested two men following a fight in northwest Lincoln.

On Tuesday, around 7:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to an area of NW 53rd Street and W Walker Avenue near Olympic Heights Park for a report of a fight.

LPD said when officers arrived, they made contact with the 911 caller who said a man had been driving down the road when a 5-year-old child ran into the street.

According to police, the driver was mad and returned to the area with a knife, approached the child’s father and lunged at him.

Officers said the father was able to take the knife away from the man, but during the fight he caused cuts on the driver’s back.

LPD said the driver threatened he was going to get his gun.

The father was arrested and is facing second degree assault charges.

The driver was arrested and is facing terroristic threats charges and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

