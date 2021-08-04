Advertisement

LSO: Scammer steals nearly $5,000 from man in email hoax

(Madeline Cuddihy)
By Laura Halm
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a man lost nearly $5,000 to a scammer in an email hoax.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said a 63-year-old man received an email from a company claiming to be Microsoft and that he received a $399.99 refund.

Investigators said the man had recently purchased software from Microsoft, so he thought the email was real and gave the scammer access to his computer.

According to Sheriff Wagner, the scammers told the man he couldn’t receive the money, instead he needed to buy gift cards and share the corresponding numbers with them.

Scammers stole $4,944 from the man, according to LSO.

