LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A native Nebraskan will compete for an Olympic medal later this week. Geneva’s Maggie Malone advanced to the javelin finals with a throw of 63.07 meters. Her distance ranked second-best among all Olympians on Tuesday.

Malone will next compete on Friday starting at 6:50 a.m.

