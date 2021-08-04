More than 50% of Nebraskans fully vaccinated
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services released its weekly COVID-19 data update Wednesday, and for the first time, more than 50 percent of Nebraskans are fully vaccinated.
The number of people in the hospital in Nebraska for COVID-19 has more than tripled since June. There are now 158 people hospitalized compared to the low point of 42 in June.
The state is now averaging about 282 new COVID-19 cases per day compared to an average of about 200 new cases per day last week.
Statewide Cumulative COVID-19 Testing
- 229,824 Cases (+1,976 from prior week)
- 3,166,356 Tests (+30,603 from prior week)
- 158 Active Hospitalizations (+33 from prior week)
- 2,285 Deaths (+0 from prior week)
- 7.8% Percent of Tests Positive on Tests July 25-31, 2021 (+1.6% from prior week)
Statewide Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccinations
- 1,930,535 Total Administrations (+22,959 from prior week)
- 92.7% Allocated Doses Administered (1.1% from prior week
- 50.3% of Nebraska Citizens Fully Vaccinated (+.4% from prior week)
- 4.4% of Nebraska Citizens Partially Vaccinated (+.4% from prior week)
Variants of Concern
- 2,465 variants of concern (VOC) identified among Nebraska residents (+116 from prior week)
- 1,698 B117 (formerly “UK”/Alpha)
- 519 B1.617 (formerly “India/Delta”)
- 119 B1.429/427 (formerly “California”/Epsilon)
- 68 P1 (formerly “Brazil”/Gamma)
- 37 B1.526 (formerly “New York”/Iota)
- 21 B1.351 (formerly “South Africa”/Beta)
- 3 C37 (formerly “South America”/Lambda)
