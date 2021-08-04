Advertisement

Mother-Daughter duo leads Norris into upcoming volleyball season

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Christina Boesiger won state championships as Norris’ head volleyball coach in 2013 and 2014. Now she’s hoping to add another trophy with her daughter on the team.

Maisie Boesiger is an All-State setter who’s entering her senior season with the Titans. The younger Boesiger is committed to play for the Huskers in 2022.

