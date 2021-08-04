Mother-Daughter duo leads Norris into upcoming volleyball season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Christina Boesiger won state championships as Norris’ head volleyball coach in 2013 and 2014. Now she’s hoping to add another trophy with her daughter on the team.

Maisie Boesiger is an All-State setter who’s entering her senior season with the Titans. The younger Boesiger is committed to play for the Huskers in 2022.

