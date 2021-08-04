Advertisement

OPD: Missing 6-year-old possibly fell in river near N.P. Dodge Park

Omaha Police say a missing six-year-old possibly fell into the water near N.P. Dodge Park on...
Omaha Police say a missing six-year-old possibly fell into the water near N.P. Dodge Park on August 3, 2021.(PHOTO: Brandon Tvrdy WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a missing six-year-old possibly falling into the river near N.P. Dodge Park.

An Omaha Police Lt. said there was a call at 5:54 p.m. of a six-year-old missing. More into the investigation, officers found out the child was playing near the water when they went missing and say it’s a strong possibility that the child fell into the water.

People have searched on foot, in the woods, and around the water for the child but the main focus is in the river. It’s first been reported that the child was wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts, other family members told police he was wearing a yellow shirt and maybe red shorts.

The Omaha Fire Department, Council Bluffs Fire Department, and Douglas County Sheriff’s all came with boats searching in the water. An able-1 helicopter was in the air searching the banks of the water.

As of Tuesday night, the child hasn’t been found and police say they will continue the search as long as they can.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

