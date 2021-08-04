Rental assistance available in Lincoln as moratorium is extended.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The CDC has extended the eviction moratorium nationwide, but only for specific counties. It applies to those who are in the substantial or high-risk category of COVID-19 transmission. As of Wednesday, Lancaster County is in the high category.

The city of Lincoln has received $13 million in federal aid for rental assistance and so far they’ve given out just shy of $7 million.

Rental assistance coordinator Nicholas Martinez said, “It’s been pretty easy of one way or another in which the pandemic has been tough on them financially.”

City officials expect this to help an additional 1,300 households.

People are eligible for rental assistance if they lost their job, had hours cut or had to stay at home due to the pandemic.

Martinez said, “We’re pretty flexible in what we’re taking with that but that hasn’t been too much of an issue because people have experienced some troubles because of the pandemic.”

Legal Aid of Nebraska said 33 eviction cases are pending in Lancaster County.

The moratorium isn’t a clear-cut way to get out of being evicted, but some lawyers say it can be used in court.

Legal Aid of Nebraska housing justice project director Scott Mertz said, “Evictions could be filed. hearings could be held just as normal. The only difference with the moratorium is the defendants can use it as a defense.”

Legal Aid of Nebraska provides free legal representation to anyone in eviction cases. They also suggest people find housing aid before taking it to court.

“Rental assistance is out there and there is an obligation of using this document is that you try to access that money before legal protection,” Mertz said.

If an eviction case goes to court, city officials recommend people show up to it. This is because the city usually works with people to keep them in their homes.

