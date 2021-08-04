Advertisement

Rental assistance available in Lincoln as moratorium is extended

Rental assistance available in Lincoln as moratorium is extended.
Rental assistance available in Lincoln as moratorium is extended.(10/11 NOW)
By Jared Austin
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The CDC has extended the eviction moratorium nationwide, but only for specific counties. It applies to those who are in the substantial or high-risk category of COVID-19 transmission. As of Wednesday, Lancaster County is in the high category.

The city of Lincoln has received $13 million in federal aid for rental assistance and so far they’ve given out just shy of $7 million.

Rental assistance coordinator Nicholas Martinez said, “It’s been pretty easy of one way or another in which the pandemic has been tough on them financially.”

City officials expect this to help an additional 1,300 households.

People are eligible for rental assistance if they lost their job, had hours cut or had to stay at home due to the pandemic.

Martinez said, “We’re pretty flexible in what we’re taking with that but that hasn’t been too much of an issue because people have experienced some troubles because of the pandemic.”

Legal Aid of Nebraska said 33 eviction cases are pending in Lancaster County.

The moratorium isn’t a clear-cut way to get out of being evicted, but some lawyers say it can be used in court.

Legal Aid of Nebraska housing justice project director Scott Mertz said, “Evictions could be filed. hearings could be held just as normal. The only difference with the moratorium is the defendants can use it as a defense.”

Legal Aid of Nebraska provides free legal representation to anyone in eviction cases. They also suggest people find housing aid before taking it to court.

“Rental assistance is out there and there is an obligation of using this document is that you try to access that money before legal protection,” Mertz said.

If an eviction case goes to court, city officials recommend people show up to it. This is because the city usually works with people to keep them in their homes.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting just north of 56th Street...
Two in critical condition after shooting near Edgewood Shopping Center, no arrests
Monday around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting just north of 56th Street...
Victims identified in Monday night shooting, still in critical condition
Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID-19 surge
Three universities in Nebraska requiring COVID-19 vaccine
Columbus man killed by forklift at workplace

Latest News

A "Chance" For Some Rain...
Thursday Forecast: The beginning of our warming trend...
NCAA fall sports guidelines spell out the protocol for unvaccinated and fully vaccinated...
NCAA releases COVID guidelines for fall sports
A tribute bench for fallen LPD Officer Mario Herrera has been placed in Taylor Park in the...
Tribute bench for fallen Lincoln Police Officer placed in Eastridge Neighborhood
CHI Health is rolling out incentives to get their nurses to pick up additional shifts.
CHI Health offering nurses incentives