Thursday Forecast: The beginning of our warming trend...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first-half of our week has been dominated by seasonably pleasant temperatures...that is expected to change as we approach the weekend...

A disturbance aloft and a surface trough of low pressure will combine to bring a low-end shower-and-thunderstorm chance to much of the area Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday. Widespread, beneficial rains are not likely with this particular weather set-up...but some locations could see 0.10″ to 0.50″ of precipitation...while most areas will see much less than that...and some spots will receive nothing. There is a very small threat for an isolated strong ‘storm or two...but severe weather is not likely as instability and available moisture remain quite limited.

Heating Back Up... (KOLN)

As the atmosphere warms on Thursday...we will continue to indicate some isolated ‘storm chances throughout the day...but the rain chance in any one location is 20% or less. High temperatures on Thursday should reach the upper 80s-to-mid 90s for much of 10-11 Country. Friday looks mainly dry and even hotter with highs primarily in the 90s. Saturday will be our next decent chance for showers and thunderstorms as another shortwave trough meanders into the forecast area...with increasing cloudiness during the day helping to keep our high temperatures a degree-or-two cooler than Friday...but we should still make it into the 90s. Your Sunday looks mainly hot and dry...and unfortunately more humid. Highs on Sunday will head for the mid 90s...with Heat Index values approaching-or-exceeding 105° by late-afternoon for parts of southeastern Nebraska. Hot conditions (temps in the 90s) should continue into early next week...with small thunderstorm chances each day.

