Tom Osborne stops by Husker practice

Tom Osborne visited practice on August 4, 2021 and spent time chatting with Scott Frost as the...
Tom Osborne visited practice on August 4, 2021 and spent time chatting with Scott Frost as the Huskers went through a series of drills.(10/11 NOW/Kevin Sjuts)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team held its fifth practice of Fall Camp on Wednesday.

The Huskers worked out on the Ed and Joyanne Gass Practice Fields in Lincoln.

Legendary coach Tom Osborne visited practice and spent time chatting with Scott Frost as the Huskers went through a series of drills.

