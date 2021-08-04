Tom Osborne stops by Husker practice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team held its fifth practice of Fall Camp on Wednesday.

The Huskers worked out on the Ed and Joyanne Gass Practice Fields in Lincoln.

Legendary coach Tom Osborne visited practice and spent time chatting with Scott Frost as the Huskers went through a series of drills.

When Coach shows up to practice, you stop to talk to Coach. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/C2PGYymdq6 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 4, 2021

Strong mullet game from Travis Vokolek pic.twitter.com/fZ9KQMF506 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 4, 2021

