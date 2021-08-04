Tribute bench for fallen Lincoln Police Officer placed in Eastridge Neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A memorial bench for a fallen Lincoln Police Officer is now on display in Taylor Park just southwest of 70th and O Streets.

The bench is a way to remember the sacrifice of Investigator Mario Herrera.

The Eastridge Neighborhood Association, Lincoln Parks and Recreation and Lincoln Parks Foundation raised money for the bench and dedicated it on Wednesday.

Voices of Hope sponsored a tree that is planted behind the bench.

“We want to thank these organizations for honoring Mario in such a meaningful way,” Lincoln Police said in a tweet.

Investigator Herrera passed away September 7, 2020 after being shot in the torso a couple weeks earlier while serving a search warrant.

Eastridge Neighborhood, @LnkParksRec, & @LNKParksFdn dedicated a tribute bench for Mario Herrera in Taylor Park. @VoicesofHopeNE sponsored a tree that is planted behind the bench. We want to thank these organizations for honoring Mario in such a meaningful way. #LNK pic.twitter.com/KjeFIJcyOr — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) August 4, 2021

Police Investigator Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on Aug. 26. (Lincoln police via KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.