Advertisement

Tribute bench for fallen Lincoln Police Officer placed in Eastridge Neighborhood

A tribute bench for fallen LPD Officer Mario Herrera has been placed in Taylor Park in the...
A tribute bench for fallen LPD Officer Mario Herrera has been placed in Taylor Park in the Eastridge Neighborhood.(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A memorial bench for a fallen Lincoln Police Officer is now on display in Taylor Park just southwest of 70th and O Streets.

The bench is a way to remember the sacrifice of Investigator Mario Herrera.

The Eastridge Neighborhood Association, Lincoln Parks and Recreation and Lincoln Parks Foundation raised money for the bench and dedicated it on Wednesday.

Voices of Hope sponsored a tree that is planted behind the bench.

“We want to thank these organizations for honoring Mario in such a meaningful way,” Lincoln Police said in a tweet.

Investigator Herrera passed away September 7, 2020 after being shot in the torso a couple weeks earlier while serving a search warrant.

Police Investigator Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on Aug. 26.
Police Investigator Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on Aug. 26.(Lincoln police via KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting just north of 56th Street...
Two in critical condition after shooting near Edgewood Shopping Center, no arrests
Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID-19 surge
Three universities in Nebraska requiring COVID-19 vaccine
Columbus man killed by forklift at workplace
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

Latest News

CHI Health is rolling out incentives to get their nurses to pick up additional shifts.
CHI Health offering nurses incentives
Avi Gurung, 6, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021.
OPD: No foul play suspected as authorities continue search for missing 7-year-old
COVID-19 vaccine
More than 50% of Nebraskans fully vaccinated
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Driver threatens father of 5-year-old with knife after child runs out in road