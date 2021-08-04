UPDATE: Syracuse Fire Chief fighting for his life after accident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The family of a local fire chief who is in a coma has provided an update on his condition. The chief of the Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department remains in critical condition in a medically induced coma. This is after an accident at a local fair left him with severe brain damage.

According to his family, 36-year-old Eric Fass has remained stable, but is suffering from withdrawals of sedation and paralytic medications. He will be prepared Tuesday morning for longer term rehabilitation.

His family said Fass is breathing on his own but still has respiratory assistance because they just don’t know the extent of his injuries yet, and they don’t want to wear him out if he has to do all the breathing on his own.

The next step is for Eric’s brain to wake up and show us what he can do.

On Saturday, July 28, Fass was just helping his daughter show livestock that’s when a day of fun turned scary. Fass was walking livestock from a building to a ring across the street when a car backfired and spooked the cattle. When the cow was running, Eric held the cow and trying to stop it, he got tripped and fell and hit his head on the road on the curb.

Eric’s friends tell 10/11 NOW his brain injuries are severe. He underwent emergency surgery to remove a piece of his skull for swelling and continues to have internal brain bleeding.

Eric is known as a pillar of the community. He’s been the fire chief since last year and a farmer outside of that.

The community has also created a CaringBridge website to help with donations and fundraising. Also, in September they’re hosting a tractor poker run for Eric’s family.

