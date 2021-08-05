Advertisement

LIVE: UNMC explainer on COVID-19 delta variant

The medical center is also unveiling a digital display illustrating delta’s impact.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In an effort to show the impact of the COVID-19 delta variant, UNMC on Thursday is unveiling simulations used as part of its work with the federal government’s first-responder training on how the virus infects people.

Dr. James Lawler, co-executive director of the Global Center for Health Security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, will discuss the COVID-19 B.1.617.2 variant also known as the delta variant, which experts say is more easily spread from person to person than the alpha variant first detected in the U.S. in December 2020.

Watch the 11:30 a.m. livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

UNMC will also unveil animated infographics to illustrate how the delta variant spreads and how COVID-19 vaccinations work against it.

The medical center’s iEXCEL team in the Davis Global Center created the animation with Dr. Peter Angeletti of UNL’s Nebraska Center for Virology, according to the UNMC release.

The recent discovery that the delta variant is also able to transmit through fully vaccinated people led the CDC to recommend again wearing masks in public indoor settings in areas that are seeing “substantial or high transmission” in order to reduce the risk of virus spread.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

