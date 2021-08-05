First responders at the scene of a crash on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is at the scene of a crash on I-80, east of the Waverly exit.

The call came in just after 7 a.m.

A 10/11 NOW reporter at the scene says westbound traffic is backed up, but the interstate is not shut down at this time. NDOT’s 511 page also confirms there is a crash, and that there was standstill traffic for a time in the area.

Both Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Waverly Volunteer Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and have transported at least once person.

The extent of that person’s injuries, as well as the cause of the crash, is unclear at this time. NSP is handling the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.

