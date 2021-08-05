Advertisement

First responders at the scene of a crash on I-80

The scene of a crash on I-80, east of Waverly, Thursday morning.
The scene of a crash on I-80, east of Waverly, Thursday morning.(Nathan Brennan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan and Nathan Brennan
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is at the scene of a crash on I-80, east of the Waverly exit.

The call came in just after 7 a.m.

A 10/11 NOW reporter at the scene says westbound traffic is backed up, but the interstate is not shut down at this time. NDOT’s 511 page also confirms there is a crash, and that there was standstill traffic for a time in the area.

Both Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Waverly Volunteer Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and have transported at least once person.

The extent of that person’s injuries, as well as the cause of the crash, is unclear at this time. NSP is handling the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting just north of 56th Street...
Victims identified in Monday night shooting, still in critical condition
NCAA fall sports guidelines spell out the protocol for unvaccinated and fully vaccinated...
NCAA releases COVID guidelines for fall sports
Avi Gurung, 6, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Ground search for missing 7-year-old to continue until dark
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Driver threatens father of 5-year-old with knife after child runs out in road
10/11 NOW spoke with the DEA Omaha Division, and they said counterfeit drugs are becoming a...
DEA warns parents about counterfeit pills in Nebraska before school starts

Latest News

10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
A "Chance" For Some Rain...
Thursday Forecast: The beginning of our warming trend...
The scene of a rollover crash near 202nd Street & Waverly Road in rural Northwestern Cass County.
Six people hospitalized after rollover crash in Cass County
Standalone Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits Store Coming to Lincoln