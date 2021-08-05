Friday Forecast: Ending the week with some late summer heat!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a pretty nice week - especially for early August standards - we’ll see a return to more hot and humid conditions as we head into the day on Friday and beyond. The heat and humidity will headline the forecast, but we’re also watching Saturday afternoon and evening for the potential for showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe across eastern Nebraska.

Into Thursday evening and Friday night, mostly clear skies are forecast for most of the state with generally dry weather expected. We won’t rule out a pop-up shower or storm across the area though due to the heating of the day with dew points into the 60s for most of central and eastern Nebraska. Into the day on Friday we should see mostly to partly sunny skies through the balance of the day with south and southwest winds that could be a bit breezy at times at 10 to 20 MPH with some occasional wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH. Again, as we head into Friday evening we should see mainly dry weather but won’t rule out a stray shower or storm across the region.

Our best chance for moisture over the next few days will come as we head into Saturday afternoon and evening as an upper level trough will swing through the Plains. This should push a surface trough and cool front through the state which when combined with plenty of daytime heating and low-level moisture will set the stage for the potential for some severe weather. A marginal and slight risk for severe weather are in place across the eastern half of the state from the Storm Prediction Center as some large hail, damaging winds, and even a brief tornado or two will be possible on Saturday.

In the near term, the heat and humidity are expected to headline the forecast on Friday. Look for fairly seasonal conditions as we start Friday with lows in the 60s across the state. By the afternoon, temperatures are forecast to reach the low 90s to the low 100s with the hottest temperatures staying across southwest Nebraska. Dew point temperatures ranging from the mid 50s in the west to the mid and upper 60s in the east will yield heat index values likely near 100° for Lincoln and parts of eastern Nebraska by Friday afternoon. Again, these won’t be quite as bad as they were last week when we had heat index values near 110° at times, but if you have to be out and about on Friday afternoon, try and limit your time outside and make sure you’re drinking plenty of water!

The extended forecast will be dominated by hot and humid weather through this weekend and into early next week with highs generally in the 90s to near 100° at times. Heat index values could reach 100° Friday, Sunday and will likely exceed 100° on Monday of next week. While Saturday will be our next good chance for rain, we’ll also continue to monitor additional thunderstorm chances through the first half of the week next week.

