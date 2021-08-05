Hotter, more humid conditions on the way

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After several days of comfortable temperatures and humidity, the weather pattern will go back into summer mode over the next several days.

Skies will become mostly sunny Thursday afternoon in the Lincoln area with high temperatures topping out at around 90 degrees. It will be more humid with a west to southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

High temperatures will be around normal Thursday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy skies for Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows will drop to the upper 60s.

Low temperatures will be warmer than we have seen over the last several mornings. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny skies on Friday and it will be hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s with a south breeze at 5 to 15 mph and perhaps a few gusts up to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Hot and humid on Friday (1011 Weather)

Saturday will continue to be hot and humid, however, we may have more clouds Saturday afternoon and the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and continuing Saturday evening. It is possible that a few of the storms could be severe in eastern and northeastern Nebraska. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Some severe weather is possible Saturday afternoon and evening. The greatest threat will be in eastern and northeastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, hot and humid once again on Sunday with the high back into the mid 90s. Monday could be near 100 with an isolated t’storm Monday night and Tuesday. Although it won’t be as hot Tuesday and Wednesday, it will still be in the lower to mid 90s with small chances for thunderstorms.

Hot and humid for the next several days with the best chance for rain Saturday afternoon and evening. (1011 Weather)

