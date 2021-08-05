Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial moves to Mid-Yellow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced Thursday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial is moving from low-yellow to mid-yellow. The change indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on our community has increased, but it still moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk. The dial was in green for ten weeks before moving to low-yellow July 27.

READ MORE: LPS to require masks for PreK - 6th grade students and teachers

Health Director Pat Lopez said COVID-19 cases continue to rise quickly. The Delta variant now represents more than 80 percent of the virus circulating in the U.S. and is the most frequently identified variant in Nebraska and Lancaster County. Lopez said local data shows that unvaccinated individuals are seven times more likely to be infected with COVID-19, and more likely to be hospitalized.

The position of the Risk Dial is based on multiple local indicators and information from the previous three weeks:

The seven-day rolling average of new cases increased from nine cases per day on July 1 to 48 cases July 31.

The number of new cases was 4.5 times higher in July than in June, and 566 cases or 70 percent of all July cases were reported in the final two weeks of the month.

The seven-day rolling average for local COVID-19 hospitalizations increased from 14 patients on July 1 to 43 on July 31.

While no further public restrictions are being implemented at this time, LLCHD has updated the public health guidance at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.