LPD: Men who thought they were being shot at are facing charges after retaliating

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men are facing charges after they chased people in a car that they believe shot a gun in their direction.

Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Lincoln Police officers were dispatched to a report of gunshots near 27th and Potter Streets in northeast Lincoln.

LPD said officers spoke with a 46-year-old man and a 26-year-old man who said someone had shot at them.

According to police, the men explained that they were in the area picking up some people and thought the shots were targeted at them.

Officers said they found spent shell casings, but no one was hurt and there was no damage. As of right now, police are requesting surveillance video from homeowners in that neighborhood.

LPD said the men shared that they would deal with the situation themselves.

Hours later, just before midnight, police said the 46-year-old man called 911 again and said that people had fired a gun at him again.

Police said the men shared that they were chasing a vehicle, though they were told not to.

LPD said officer noticed a white Escalade driving at high speeds. Officers said the 26 and 46-year-old men were driving it. The men told police they saw people in a Buick fire a gun at them. Police said they saw a loaded handgun in the Escalade.

According to police, officers found the Buick around 12:30 a.m. near 10th and Hartley Streets in north Lincoln, where a 52-year-old man and 41-year-old woman said they were chased by a white Escalade and they fled because they were scared.

LPD said they did not locate a gun or weapons inside the Buick.

The 26-year-old man and 46-year-old man were both arrested and they are facing terroristic threats charges.

LPD said the original shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

