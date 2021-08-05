Advertisement

LSO: Man arrested after 14 lbs of marijuana shipped to his home from Oregon

LSO File Photo
LSO File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was arrested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office after they say a package with marijuana was shipped to Nebraska.

On Wednesday, LSO was contacted by UPS about a package that Sheriff Terry Wagner said had an overwhelming odor of marijuana.

Sheriff Wagner said the package was from Medford, Oregon and is known to be an area for black-market marijuana.

Deputies said they took part in what’s called a ‘controlled delivery’ and served a search warrant at the home listed to receive the package, which is off 35th and South Streets.

According to deputies, they discovered 14-pounds of marijuana in the package.

Sheriff Wagner said a 33-year-old man was arrested for possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting just north of 56th Street...
Victims identified in Monday night shooting, still in critical condition
NCAA fall sports guidelines spell out the protocol for unvaccinated and fully vaccinated...
NCAA releases COVID guidelines for fall sports
Avi Gurung, 6, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Ground search for missing 7-year-old to continue until dark
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Driver threatens father of 5-year-old with knife after child runs out in road
10/11 NOW spoke with the DEA Omaha Division, and they said counterfeit drugs are becoming a...
DEA warns parents about counterfeit pills in Nebraska before school starts

Latest News

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Men who thought they were being shot at are facing charges after retaliating
Carly Schaaf
Carly Schaaf Update: Thursday marks eight weeks since body was found, still no answers
The scene of a crash on I-80, east of Waverly, Thursday morning.
First responders at the scene of a crash on I-80
Sheriff: Omaha man drowns after rescuing son from Iowa lake