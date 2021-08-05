LSO: Man arrested after 14 lbs of marijuana shipped to his home from Oregon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was arrested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office after they say a package with marijuana was shipped to Nebraska.

On Wednesday, LSO was contacted by UPS about a package that Sheriff Terry Wagner said had an overwhelming odor of marijuana.

Sheriff Wagner said the package was from Medford, Oregon and is known to be an area for black-market marijuana.

Deputies said they took part in what’s called a ‘controlled delivery’ and served a search warrant at the home listed to receive the package, which is off 35th and South Streets.

According to deputies, they discovered 14-pounds of marijuana in the package.

Sheriff Wagner said a 33-year-old man was arrested for possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.

