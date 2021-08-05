Nebraska Ribfest & Cornhole Tourney canceled in Super Fair’s final weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Lancaster County Super Fair announced Thursday that two events originally added for the 150th fair have been scaled back or canceled due to the pandemic’s labor shortage and other medical issues.

The inaugural Lancaster Cornhole Tournament has been cancelled.

“Just like many other local businesses, we’re experiencing a lack of staffing due to the pandemic. We appreciate everyone’s interest in the Cornhole Tourney and we’ll work on doing something like this in the future.” said Amy Dickerson, LEC Fairgrounds Managing Director.

In addition, two medical emergencies have caused two of the national BBQ vendors to drop from Nebraska Ribfest set to run Thursday through Saturday. As a result, the judging portion of Ribfest has been cancelled.

Two local food vendors have stepped up to add more grilled and BBQ pork & other meat dishes for the fair’s final weekend-- The Venue and Lolo’s.

“We’re looking forward to working with Nebraska Pork Producers to bring back Nebraska Ribfest to the 2022 Super Fair, with hopes of making it the way we previously envisioned prior to the pandemic,” said Dickerson. While the typical Ribfest won’t occur, there will still be plenty of food, and free live music with the Pepsi Free Music & Entertainment Series kicking off its second weekend of nightly local band showcases.

Free fair gate admission tickets can be picked up at any U-Stop, Super Saver, Russ’s Market and West Gate Bank Lincoln locations while supplies lasts. Otherwise, fair gate admission is $3/person/day/entry. Parking is $5/vehicle/day.

Parents are advised that children that cannot drive themselves to the fairgrounds must be accompanied at the Super Fair by a responsible adult 19 years or older and enter through the paid fair admission gates—drop off areas have been closed. See full schedule and map at SuperFair.org

