Parents concerned about crosswalk near Roper Elementary before school starts, LTU says they’re working on it

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In 12 days, students in Lincoln Public Schools will begin a new school year which also means drivers will need to be on alert for more children walking.

In one south Lincoln neighborhood, parents have been urging the city to make changes to one of their crosswalks. Officials say they’re working on it, but will it be done before the school year begins?

It’s been four months since 10/11 first showed you the worries parents had about their kids’ safety at the intersection at Coddington and South.

“Drivers need to know it’s a school zone or they’re not going to stop speeding,” said Jena DeBoer. Right now, the speed limit on Coddington in front of Roper Elementary is 40 mph.

Bill Vocasek’s grandchildren attend Roper Elementary. Vocasek is also the President of the West A Neighborhood Association and said, “Everybody’s gotten used to the summer and driving, not having to think about those kids crossing.”

Now, it’s once again an issue on the front of parents’ minds. “I feel like they’re not going to do anything until they have to,” DeBoer said.

Parents said they want to see more flashing school zone signs and reduced speed.

When 10/11 reached out to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, they said they’ve made some progress during the summer. They said they’ve added new traffic cameras at the intersection, but that’s not all.

“We installed stop lines at the intersection to encourage vehicles to stop behind the crosswalk markings,” said Dan Carpenter, Manager of Traffic Engineering at LTU.

Carpenter added, “There are multiple schools around Lincoln that will require extensive infrastructure upgrades. Roper is one of them. We’ll install reduced speed limits with school zone flashers in the future.”

Those changes won’t be done before school starts. The department said there are 84 schools on their School Zone Standards Implementation Project list, and having a limited budget isn’t helping to speed it up. They said it could take six to seven years to complete.

They also try to fit in their projects around scheduled construction.

Concerned parents tell us they were hoping a bigger change would’ve been made since the last time 10/11 talked with them in April.

“Are they going to be able to cross this intersection without any accidents? That’s the scary part for me right now when school starts up,” DeBoer said.

LTU said by the end of this year, they will have completed 12 schools in their School Zone Standards Implementation project.

Roper elementary is not one of them. As of right now, LTU wasn’t able give 10/11 a timeline on when that project would be completed.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.