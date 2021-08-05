Six people hospitalized after rollover crash in Cass County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cass County authorities are investigating a crash that hospitalized a total of six people early this morning.

The call came in around 3:45 a.m. of a rollover crash involving a single vehicle at 202nd St. & Waverly Rd.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle, with six people all under the age of 20, was northbound on 202nd Street, when the driver lost control and rolled. It ended up in a field north of Waverly Rd.

The Greendwood Fire Chief tells 10/11 NOW three of those people were transported to area hospitals in serious condition, while the other three had only minor injuries. CCSO says one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled.

The crash is currently under investigation, but deputies say that alcohol may have played a factor.

Volunteers from Greenwood, Ashland, Waverly, and Southeast Fire & Rescue, as well as Cass County Emergency Management, were all called to the scene.

