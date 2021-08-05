Standalone Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits Store Coming to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a press release sent Wednesday afternoon, Hy-Vee says a standalone wine and spirits store will be coming to the Capital City.

Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits is a new division within the company, and we begin in four cities, three of them in Nebraska, according to Hy-Vee.

According to the Lincoln City Council Agenda for Monday, August 9th, the regional chain has applied for a liquor license, with the location provided as the old Bed Bath & Beyond, right next to the Hy-Vee near 27th & Superior.

(Lincoln City Council)

“Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits stores will feature a large selection of wine and spirits, as well as craft beer,” according to the release from Hy-Vee. “The eclectic wine and spirits selection will feature a price point for all customers, along with specialty grocery items, including cheese, charcuterie, chips and crackers, as well as sodas and seltzers to help customers craft a full food and drink menu for any event or occasion. Additionally, customers can purchase high-end barware and related accessories.”

The planned Lincoln location is one of four total stores, with others planned for Omaha and Papillion, as well as West Des Moines, Iowa. Hy-Vee says more information and opening dates will be shared at a later time.

According to the city council agenda, Monday’s petition is for setting the hearing date for approving the license, which will be at the meeting scheduled for Monday, August 23rd.

