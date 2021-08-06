Advertisement

About 2M dehumidifiers recalled in US, possible fire hazard

This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New...
This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New Widetech.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 2 million dehumidifiers made by New Widetech are being recalled in the U.S. because they can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall also includes about 380,000 dehumidifiers in Canada and about 25,000 in Mexico.

New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a rollover crash near 202nd Street & Waverly Road in rural Northwestern Cass County.
UPDATE: Teen driver charged with DUI in Cass County crash
Avi Gurung, 7, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Authorities find body of missing 7-year-old Omaha boy
NSP Trooper Nicholas Goodwin
Nebraska State Trooper Nicholas Goodwin passes away
LPS to require masks for PreK - 6th grade students and teachers
The scene of a crash on I-80, east of Waverly, Thursday morning.
First responders at the scene of a crash on I-80

Latest News

Allyson Felix, of the United States, prepares to start in a semifinal of the women's 400-meters...
Allyson Felix of the US sets record, wins bronze for 10th Olympic medal
Several things to check out this weekend around Lincoln in this week's Friday Fast Facts.
Friday Fast Facts: What's up this weekend - 1011Now
We like to share good news every Friday on 1011 This Morning. Post your pics on our Facebook...
10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water