Cancer survivor shares story, emphasizes need to screen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cancer diagnosis is a difficult road to navigate. For the hundreds of thousands diagnosed with breast cancer during the pandemic, it’s an added layer of anxiety.

That’s why medical professionals and patients alike say it’s so important to not let things like screenings fall to the wayside.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth recently opened its Screening and Cancer Care Center. Its format is aimed at streamlining the process of treatment and for patients like Tanya Martin-Dick, it may have been the difference between life and death.

In November of 2020, Tanya was diagnosed with breast cancer. During a whirlwind of scheduling surgery and various appointments, she felt a need to take a step back and evaluate.

“The doctor had indicated that the first line of care that I would have would be a surgeon,” Tanya said. “And that just didn’t really make sense to me, I thought I should probably be seeing an oncologist.”

Tanya said she felt she should get a second opinion, asking a friend for a recommendation. That’s how she met nurse practitioner Mary Jane Glade.

Mary Jane works within CHI Health St. Elizabeth’s Breast Care Center. The hospital’s new multidisciplinary clinic guides patients from their breast cancer diagnosis to treatment. Mary Jane helps patients understand their diagnosis, their genetic risks and connects patients with everyone involved in their treatment and care.

“Within two hours Mary Jane called me on my cell phone,” Tanya said. “She was waiting for me at the clinic an hour later. I came in got my genetic testing done, she explained what we had from the lab reports and kind of took the whole process on.”

Given Tanya’s family history and her dense breast tissue, Mary Jane recommended that she undergo an MRI. It uncovered a very large four-centimeter tumor which was undetected in previous screenings.

“When that came back as invasive breast cancer we knew that the trajectory of her care was going to change quite a bit,” Mary Jane said.

A previously scheduled lumpectomy turned into a single mastectomy. Tanya opted for a double mastectomy instead to better her chances of preventing cancer from coming back. Afterward, she underwent four rounds of chemotherapy, finishing back in April.

“Ultimately she [Mary Jane] ended in the operating room with me, I wasn’t awake but I knew she was holding my hand,” Tanya said. “She truly understood more than anybody else or my friends what I was going through. She understood the medical aspect of it and it’s just so comforting to have someone there that you trust.”

Both women are emphasizing the importance of screening early and often because, like in Tanya’s case, it could save your life.

“It can change a lot for a patient,” Mary Jane said. “You know it can mean a totally different treatment plan when the cancers are found at an early stage.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.