Advertisement

CHI Health says COVID vaccine hotline is ‘hot’

By Eddie Messel
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - CHI Health is offering a free of charge hotline to answer any vaccine related questions you may have for the entire month of August.

The hotline service is free of charge and will run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Anyone in the Nebraska and southwest Iowa can make the call.

For anyone hesitant about the vaccine, this service will allow you to speak with medical experts who will be able to address any specific concerns.

CHI Health has been averaging between 125-150 calls to the line each day.

According to Taylor-Barth Miller with CHI Health, since the start of the hotline on Tuesday, clinics across the CHI Health system administered 242 COVID-19 vaccines. Last week, prior to the phone line launching, staff administered 187 vaccines over the course of 5 days.

“We wanted to offer that to really anyone in the community that still has questions about the vaccine, we believe in the vaccine and we’re not here to force anyone to make a decision or force anyone to get it. We just want to provide information,” Miller said.

The number, 402-717-1255, is staffed by licensed primary care providers. The call is free and the conversations are confidential.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a rollover crash near 202nd Street & Waverly Road in rural Northwestern Cass County.
UPDATE: Teen driver charged with DUI in Cass County crash
Avi Gurung, 7, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Authorities find body of missing 7-year-old Omaha boy
NSP Trooper Nicholas Goodwin
Nebraska State Trooper Nicholas Goodwin passes away
The scene of a crash on I-80, east of Waverly, Thursday morning.
First responders at the scene of a crash on I-80
LPS to require masks for PreK - 6th grade students and teachers

Latest News

Look for highs in the 80s to low 90s on Saturday, but with scattered storms expected into the...
Saturday Forecast: Tracking more heat, humidity and the potential for severe storms
Lincoln City Council members propose additional budget items
Cancer survivor shares story, emphasizes need to screen
Cancer survivor shares story, emphasizes need to screen
CHI Health COVID hotline
CHI Health COVID vaccine hotline