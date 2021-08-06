CHI Health says COVID vaccine hotline is ‘hot’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - CHI Health is offering a free of charge hotline to answer any vaccine related questions you may have for the entire month of August.

The hotline service is free of charge and will run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Anyone in the Nebraska and southwest Iowa can make the call.

For anyone hesitant about the vaccine, this service will allow you to speak with medical experts who will be able to address any specific concerns.

CHI Health has been averaging between 125-150 calls to the line each day.

According to Taylor-Barth Miller with CHI Health, since the start of the hotline on Tuesday, clinics across the CHI Health system administered 242 COVID-19 vaccines. Last week, prior to the phone line launching, staff administered 187 vaccines over the course of 5 days.

“We wanted to offer that to really anyone in the community that still has questions about the vaccine, we believe in the vaccine and we’re not here to force anyone to make a decision or force anyone to get it. We just want to provide information,” Miller said.

The number, 402-717-1255, is staffed by licensed primary care providers. The call is free and the conversations are confidential.

