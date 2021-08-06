Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids ages 2-11 underway; researchers looking for minorities to participate

Child getting vaccine
Child getting vaccine(Storyblocks)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids younger than 12 just kicked off in the Omaha-metro.

It’s one of the last groups to be studied and one of the final steps towards vaccines for all.

Iesha Bradley is a mom of two, and COVID-19 has been top of mind for her as she navigates the pandemic with two little ones.

“They are not within the age group to get the vaccine,” she said.

Right now, there are trials going on in the metro for kids between the ages of 2 and 11.

But Bradley said she wouldn’t rush to put her children in those studies.

“You really don’t know. Like if they get a symptom or if something happens they can’t really explain it to where we understand it, you know?”

Seneca Harrison, CEO of Quality Clinical Research, is overseeing a Moderna vaccine trial that just started this week for kids 2 thru 11.

He said he’s seeing a lot of those same questions from his parents.

“There’s a lot of parents that are like hey are the side effects known? And that’s what we are working on as a research study. We want to know,” Harrison said.

So far, he said, the symptoms are matching up to what adults experience: soreness of the arm, low-grade fevers, and body chills.

He said the biggest hesitancy is coming from minority families. Right now, most of the children involved in the study are white, but Harrison said it’s critical to get children of all races involved in this study.

“We really need to make sure this vaccine will work in everyone. Different races have different body makeups, different diets, different exercise regimens so we want to make sure this vaccine really works for everyone.”

Harrison said these trials will end up benefitting everyone in the long run.

Parents like Bradley say they know the trials are important but that they will wait until it’s authorized by the FDA.

“It does have to happen in order to see if the vaccine works, if it’s effective but yeah, I wouldn’t agree with the younger kids being trials,” Bradley said.

Harrison said he’s hopeful vaccines will be approved for those under the age of 12 by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a rollover crash near 202nd Street & Waverly Road in rural Northwestern Cass County.
UPDATE: Teen driver charged with DUI in Cass County crash
Avi Gurung, 7, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Authorities find body of missing 7-year-old Omaha boy
NSP Trooper Nicholas Goodwin
Nebraska State Trooper Nicholas Goodwin passes away
The scene of a crash on I-80, east of Waverly, Thursday morning.
First responders at the scene of a crash on I-80
LPS to require masks for PreK - 6th grade students and teachers

Latest News

Maggie Malone's friends and community supporters watch her compete in the Olympics from Geneva.
Community supports Geneva native while she competes in Olympics
Maggie Malone friends and family up early
Geneva native competes in Tokyo Olympics
The world’s largest operating steam locomotive.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy Locomotive Returns in 2021 With 10-State Tour
Maggie Malones friends and family cheer from home
Maggie Malone finishes 10th in javelin at Tokyo Olympics
Abeer Al Doori immigrated here from Iraq back in 2014 and she’s in the process of setting up...
Mcphee Elementary fourth grade teacher embraces teaching change