End of Watch Ride to honor fallen LPD officer Mario Herrera

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A motorcycle memorial ride through Lincoln will take place next week, honoring fallen Lincoln Police officer Mario Herrera.

On Tuesday August 10, motorcycle riders from Washington will be riding through the Capital City honoring the lives of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

The event will start around 10 a.m., where motorcycle riders will be coming in from 84th Street and Highway 2, then into downtown to 10th Street and Lincoln Mall to the City County Building.

The End of Watch Ride to Remember will honor LPD investigator Mario Herrera who passed away September 7, 2020 after being shot in the torso a couple weeks earlier while serving a search warrant.

This week, a memorial bench for a fallen officer Herrera went on display in Taylor Park just southwest of 70th and O Streets.

