Advertisement

End of Watch Ride to honor fallen LPD officer Mario Herrera

Police Investigator Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on Aug. 26.
Police Investigator Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on Aug. 26.(Lincoln police via KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A motorcycle memorial ride through Lincoln will take place next week, honoring fallen Lincoln Police officer Mario Herrera.

On Tuesday August 10, motorcycle riders from Washington will be riding through the Capital City honoring the lives of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

The event will start around 10 a.m., where motorcycle riders will be coming in from 84th Street and Highway 2, then into downtown to 10th Street and Lincoln Mall to the City County Building.

The End of Watch Ride to Remember will honor LPD investigator Mario Herrera who passed away September 7, 2020 after being shot in the torso a couple weeks earlier while serving a search warrant.

More: Fallen LPD officer’s son training to become a Lincoln Police officer

This week, a memorial bench for a fallen officer Herrera went on display in Taylor Park just southwest of 70th and O Streets.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a rollover crash near 202nd Street & Waverly Road in rural Northwestern Cass County.
UPDATE: Teen driver charged with DUI in Cass County crash
Avi Gurung, 7, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Authorities find body of missing 7-year-old Omaha boy
NSP Trooper Nicholas Goodwin
Nebraska State Trooper Nicholas Goodwin passes away
LPS to require masks for PreK - 6th grade students and teachers
The scene of a crash on I-80, east of Waverly, Thursday morning.
First responders at the scene of a crash on I-80

Latest News

Hassan Aden will be tried again for sex trafficking after a dispute about jury instructions...
Grand Island sex trafficker gets new trial because of two word mistake
Emily Gordon
LPD: Marijuana, meth, cash & loaded handgun found in home
Nebraska voter ID ballot drive begins gathering signatures
A view of UNL's City Campus and a portion of Memorial Stadium from the Q Place Parking Garage.
University of Nebraska not requiring COVID-19 vaccine