Hames, Stivrins host volleyball camp in Lincoln

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball players Nicklin Hames and Lauren Stivrins hosted a camp in Lincoln on Thursday. Hames and Stivrins led campers through a variety of drills, along with signing autographs and taking photos.

More than 150 participants signed up for the camp, despite it being organized earlier this week. The high turnout resulted in an additional session being scheduled for Friday. Campers ranged from 1st through 12th grade.

