Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Special Olympics Fall Games

Nebraska’s athletes have been training for months, and now they’re ready to compete. Over 500 athletes will participate in tennis, softball, golf and bocce. The Fall Games will be at Speedway Village, Woods Tennis Center and Mahoney Golf Course.

Saturday and Sunday at various times; Free for spectators

No Coast Junior Derby (NCJD) Summer Invitational

This is a great way to learn more about roller derbies and see the skaters of NCJD. Groups from Iowa and Nebraska will be at the Lincoln Sports Foundation for the battle. This will be the first roller derby the NCJD has hosted.

Saturday 1 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.; $15 one day pass or $25 two day pass

Corn Republic Parrot Head Club Beach Bash

Beach bash is back in the capital city! Jimmy Buffett fans should enjoy this assembly of “Parrot Heads” rocking the courtyard outside Pinnacle Bank Arena. “Trop Rock” will be performed by The Bamboozlers and Jimmy & The Parrots.

Saturday 5-10 p.m.; $10 at the door (cash only)

Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show

Based on real cases, Dinner Detective is sure to keep you involved in this murder mystery. You will enjoy dinner, but be aware that the killer is somewhere in the room, and you could be the suspect at The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.

6-9 p.m.; $51.95 (plus taxes & fees)

