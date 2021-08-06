Heat and humidity for Friday, thunderstorms on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lots of sunshine expected Friday afternoon along with hot and humid conditions. A cold front will move across Nebraska on Saturday triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms with some of the storms becoming severe Saturday afternoon and evening.

Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid Friday afternoon with highs reaching the mid 90s. South-southwest wind 10 to 15 mp with gusts around 25 mph.

Hot and muggy conditions expected Friday afternoon across Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy skies Friday night into Saturday morning with lows in the low to mid 70s early Saturday morning. There will be a slight chance for an overnight thunderstorm in the Lincoln area.

Warm and muggy conditions expected Friday night. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny with a few isolated thunderstorms possible Saturday morning. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon with scattered thunderstorms possible. A few of the storms could be severe, especially in northern Nebraska. Isolated severe t’storms possible in the Lincoln area late Saturday afternoon and evening. The main threat will be large hail and damaging winds, however, an isolated tornado is possible. Highs on Saturday will be around 90 and it will continue to be humid.

Severe weather is possible Saturday afternoon and evening. (1011 Weather)

Slightly cooler on Saturday, however, it will still be quite humid. (1011 Weather)

The best chance for rainfall will be Saturday and Saturday evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could produce up to an inch in some parts of eastern Nebraska. Remember, these storms will be scattered so, not everyone will get rain.

Some parts of eastern Nebraska could see 0.25" to 1.00" of rain, mainly on Saturday and Saturday evening. (1011 Weather)

It is looking mainly dry, hot and humid on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s.

Hot temperatures return the state on Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Monday will be hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 90s. Not as hot on Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered thunderstorm on Tuesday and more isolated in nature on Wednesday. Thursday is looking dry with seasonal temperatures.

Hot temperatures to start the week with a bit of a cool down by mid to late week. (1011 Weather)

