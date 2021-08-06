Lincoln City Council members propose additional budget items

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Following the outlined budget process, five Lincoln City Council members notified the City Budget Office Friday of additional budget modifications contingent on funding being available when final property valuations are set by the Lancaster County Assessor. The modifications include additional funding for affordable housing, sidewalks, firefighters, tree maintenance/replacement, and mental health programs – along with a $500,000 property tax cut. All of the items would be contingent on additional revenue being available.

“This package reflects important priorities that support a strong and healthy community,” said Council Chair James Michael Bowers. “It also includes a property tax rate cut to ensure we are being careful stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Bowers said.

Council Vice-Chair Tammy Ward said that including additional funding for affordable housing within the budget proposal is essential. “We hear from all parts of the community that safe, affordable housing is a top need for Lincoln families,” Ward said.

The proposal also includes additional funding for mental health services and programs. “Connecting people in crisis to trained mental health resources and professionals is a public health priority,” said Council member Sändra Washington. “Additional funding can also provide alternative response and help beyond just Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue.”

The Council budget proposal provides additional funding for services, but also includes cutting the property tax rate. “Including property tax relief was an important part of the overall package,” said Council member Tom Beckius. “A $500,000 tax cut helps soften the impact of the recent property revaluations.”

Council member Bennie Shobe appreciated additional funding for sidewalks. “Quality sidewalks promote the health of residents and protect the safety of school kids and other pedestrians. Proper maintenance and repair helps meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards and reduces the City’s legal liability for potential trip hazards due to damaged or misaligned walks,” Shobe said.

Per the process defined by City Council resolution, the Council will discuss the proposal on Monday, August 9 and vote on Wednesday, August 11. If approved, the modifications would become part of the final budget resolution scheduled for Council vote on August 23.

Budget modification proposal for 2021-2022 City of Lincoln Budget

Submitted by Council members Bowers, Ward, Washington, Shobe, Beckius

Contingent upon additional funds being available through final property valuation over the currently projected amount, the budget would be modified to include to following items:

For available funding up to $1,500,000

$750,000 to affordable housing

$250,000 to sidewalks

$200,000 to tree trimming/replacement

$175,000 for two additional firefighters

$125,000 for mental health services

NOTE: Items would be funded proportionately if revenue is below $1,500,000

For available funding in excess of $1,500,000

$500K to property tax cut, THEN

50% to police and fire pension

50% to streets

