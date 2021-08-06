Lincoln has one more death from COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman in her 70s who was hospitalized is the latest person to die from COVID-19 in Lincoln.

The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reported the new death Friday, which brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 244 in the county.

LLCHD also reported 91 new cases of the virus.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 61 with 37 from Lancaster County (2 on ventilators) and 24 from other communities (5 on ventilators)

Risk Dial: mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

The Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial moved from low-yellow to mid-yellow on August 5, 2021. (Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department)

Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 186,262

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 174,642

Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 68.4%

Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

Monday, August 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses

Tuesday, August 10, 4 to 6 p.m., Salvation Army, 2625 Potter St. – first and second doses

Wednesday, August 11, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses

Thursday, August 12, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St. – first and second doses

Friday, August 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

