LPD: Marijuana, meth, cash & loaded handgun found in home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department found drugs, cash and a loaded handgun inside a home while serving a search warrant.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, investigators with the Lincoln Police Department served a search warrant at a home near 12th and E Streets.

LPD said officers made contact with 39-year-old Emily Gordon and another person who was just visiting.

According to police, officers located 374.7 grams of marijuana, 4.7 grams of methamphetamine, $1,500 in cash and a loaded handgun.

Investigators said the marijuana and methamphetamine were in packages.

Gordon was arrested and is facing possession of controlled substance charges and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges.

LPD said the person who was visiting was not arrested.

