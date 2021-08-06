Advertisement

Most Americans support masks indoors and in schools, poll says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:10 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new poll shows most Americans support the Centers for Disease Control’s new mask recommendations.

A Quinnipiac University survey indicates that 61% of responders agree with it.

About a third oppose mask recommendations.

A 55% majority wants to see masks required in schools.

Both issues are split largely along party lines.

More than half of the responders support vaccine mandates for healthcare and government employees.

Fewer than half want such requirements for students or business workers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a rollover crash near 202nd Street & Waverly Road in rural Northwestern Cass County.
UPDATE: Teen driver charged with DUI in Cass County crash
Monday around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting just north of 56th Street...
Victims identified in Monday night shooting, still in critical condition
LPS to require masks for PreK - 6th grade students and teachers
Carly Schaaf
Carly Schaaf Update: Thursday marks eight weeks since body was found, still no answers
The scene of a crash on I-80, east of Waverly, Thursday morning.
First responders at the scene of a crash on I-80

Latest News

Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds vaccine requirements to business listings
Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds business vaccination requirements to listings
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senators struggle to amend, finish $1T infrastructure bill
This Jan. 26, 2015, file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. New York City Police have...
Arrest in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes