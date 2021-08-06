Advertisement

Pilot walks away from experimental plane crash in Fillmore County

(WCAX)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR FAIRMONT, Neb. (KSNB) - A pilot from Arkansas walked away after his experimental plane crashed Friday morning in a Nebraska cornfield.

Fillmore County Sheriff Bill Burgess said the crash happened around 7 a.m. Burgess said Peter Muller of Clinton, Arkansas told him that his plane lost power while he was trying to fly between Manhattan, Kansas and Grand Island. The plane crashed into a cornfield just north of Highway 6 about four miles west of Fairmont.

Burgess said Muller was flying the plane in stages as part of a longer trip from Clinton, Arkansas to Boise, Idaho. He said Fillmore County deputies and Nebraska State troopers found Muller 20-30 minutes after the crash. The pilot was uninjured and there was no property damage other than to the cornfield. Burgess said there was no fire or explosion associated with the crash.

The FAA was called in to investigate.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a rollover crash near 202nd Street & Waverly Road in rural Northwestern Cass County.
UPDATE: Teen driver charged with DUI in Cass County crash
Avi Gurung, 7, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Authorities find body of missing 7-year-old Omaha boy
NSP Trooper Nicholas Goodwin
Nebraska State Trooper Nicholas Goodwin passes away
LPS to require masks for PreK - 6th grade students and teachers
The scene of a crash on I-80, east of Waverly, Thursday morning.
First responders at the scene of a crash on I-80

Latest News

Rendering of CHI Health Clinic that will be located at 4055 Yankee Hill Road in Lincoln.
CHI Health Clinic Yankee Hill to open in Lincoln Fall 2022
Hassan Aden will be tried again for sex trafficking after a dispute about jury instructions...
Grand Island sex trafficker gets new trial because of two word mistake
Emily Gordon
LPD: Marijuana, meth, cash & loaded handgun found in home
Police Investigator Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on Aug. 26.
End of Watch Ride to honor fallen LPD officer Mario Herrera