Pilot walks away from experimental plane crash in Fillmore County

NEAR FAIRMONT, Neb. (KSNB) - A pilot from Arkansas walked away after his experimental plane crashed Friday morning in a Nebraska cornfield.

Fillmore County Sheriff Bill Burgess said the crash happened around 7 a.m. Burgess said Peter Muller of Clinton, Arkansas told him that his plane lost power while he was trying to fly between Manhattan, Kansas and Grand Island. The plane crashed into a cornfield just north of Highway 6 about four miles west of Fairmont.

Burgess said Muller was flying the plane in stages as part of a longer trip from Clinton, Arkansas to Boise, Idaho. He said Fillmore County deputies and Nebraska State troopers found Muller 20-30 minutes after the crash. The pilot was uninjured and there was no property damage other than to the cornfield. Burgess said there was no fire or explosion associated with the crash.

The FAA was called in to investigate.

