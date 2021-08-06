Saturday Forecast: Tracking more heat, humidity and the potential for severe storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level trough and low pressure system set to swing through the Plains over the next 24 to 36 hours are expected to produce several rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the state with some severe weather also in the forecast. The first round is pegged for western Nebraska as we head into Friday evening with the severe weather threat shifting east as we head into Saturday. All the meanwhile, more hot and humid weather is on tap as we head into the weekend and into early next week.

For Friday evening, most of eastern Nebraska should remain dry with increasing cloud cover expected by late tonight. Western Nebraska will need to watch for some isolated showers and thunderstorms through tonight with some strong to severe storms possibly pushing east out of Wyoming and into western Nebraska through the evening hours. Storms could produce large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps some locally heavy rain. The SPC has outlined the western half of the state with a marginal risk for severe weather with a slight risk across the far northwest where thunderstorm chances will be highest.

Some isolated severe storms will be possible across western Nebraska into Friday evening as storms develop across Wyoming and move east into the Panhandle. (KOLN)

As the upper level trough moves east, so too will the threat for severe weather as we head into the day on Saturday. Most of central and eastern Nebraska are highlighted by a marginal and slight risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center - meaning isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible with large hail, damaging winds, locally heavy rain, and perhaps a brief tornado being possible as storms develop and move east across the area into Saturday afternoon and evening.

Isolated to scattered severe storms with large hail, damaging winds, an isolated tornado, and locally heavy rain are possible on Saturday across eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

As we start Saturday, we should see partly to mostly cloudy skies across the state. We’ll see a chance for some isolated showers or storms though the morning and afternoon hours across the coverage area, with chances for rain beginning to increase in the mid to late afternoon as a surface trough and cool front push into central Nebraska. Storms are forecast to develop along that front across central and northeastern parts of the state with clusters of storms pushing east across the area through the rest of Saturday evening. By late Saturday night, most of the activity should be pushing east of the area with some hit and miss lingering showers and storms into early Sunday morning.

Watch for some isolated showers or storms overnight and into the first half of Saturday with more scattered activity expected into the late afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

As far as temperatures are concerned, it should be a warm night tonight with the increasing cloud cover and dew points hanging in the upper 60s to low 70s across much of 10/11 Country. Look for morning lows to range from the mid 50s to mid 70s across the state with the warmest readings across eastern Nebraska where we are in for a warm and muggy night.

It will be a warm night with overnight lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s across the state into Saturday morning. (KOLN)

With the added cloud cover on Saturday, we should see slightly cooler temperatures compared to Friday afternoon with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Dew points in the 60s and 70s though may make it feel a few degrees warmer. Winds will also be a bit stronger than we’ve seen lately tomorrow as well with southerly winds at 10 to 20 MPH with some wind gusts up to 30 MPH possible.

Look for highs in the 80s to low 90s on Saturday, but with scattered storms expected into the afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

Behind the departing upper level trough, we should see sunshine and dry weather for the day on Sunday with hot and humid conditions across the state. Look for afternoon temperatures to reach the low 90s to low 100s with dew points in the 60s and 70s making it feel even hotter!

Temperatures on Sunday will range from the low 90s to the low 100s with dew points in the 60s to low 70s sending feels like temperatures even higher for some. (KOLN)

The extended forecast keeps the hot and humid weather going into early next week as Monday could see actual air temperatures reach to near 100° in Lincoln with heat index values up to 105° possible. Temperatures will be slightly “cooler” then for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with highs falling into the lower 90s. More seasonal mid-August temperatures are then forecast by next Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. After our chance for storms on Saturday evening, it appears several more chances for showers and storms will be possible through early next week.

Hot and humid weather will continue into the weekend and early next week with temperatures forecast to be well into the 90s with some scattered thunderstorm chances. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.