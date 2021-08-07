Advertisement

Alabama says it has built method for nitrogen gas execution

Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death...
Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.

The Alabama Department of Corrections disclosed the information in an Aug. 2 court filing. The prison system stated it is waiting to make sure the nitrogen hypoxia system is ready, before writing procedures for how it will be used.

No state has used nitrogen gas to carry out a death sentence.

Alabama in 2018 became the third state - along with Oklahoma and Mississippi - to authorize the untested use of nitrogen gas to execute prisoners.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSP Trooper Nicholas Goodwin
Nebraska State Trooper Nicholas Goodwin passes away
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
A view of UNL's City Campus and a portion of Memorial Stadium from the Q Place Parking Garage.
University of Nebraska not requiring COVID-19 vaccine
Emily Gordon
LPD: Marijuana, meth, cash & loaded handgun found in home
Pilot walks away from plane crash in Fillmore County

Latest News

Merrick County rollover crash
Driver ejected into water, seriously injured in Central Nebraska crash
28-year-old man in critical but stable condition after a hit and run incident off of 27th St....
LPD: Hit and run leaves man in critical but stable condition
Big Boy #4014 in North Platte
Traveling across the mid-west, Big Boy #4014 makes North Platte home for the weekend
Missing CCC-L inmate Lucas Hoffman
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
Look for highs in the 80s to low 90s on Saturday, but with scattered storms expected into the...
Saturday Forecast: Tracking more heat, humidity and the potential for severe storms