Advertisement

Black Leaders Movement helps kids and parents with free backpack giveaway

Free backpack giveaway
Free backpack giveaway(KOLN)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln’s Black Leaders Movement held a back to school drive. Community members and churches donated items over the past month.

Kids and parents walked away with things like brand new backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, pads, tampons, wipes, masks, socks, toothpaste, etc. Held it in Antelope Park.

School starts next week, August 16.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSP Trooper Nicholas Goodwin
Nebraska State Trooper Nicholas Goodwin passes away
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
A view of UNL's City Campus and a portion of Memorial Stadium from the Q Place Parking Garage.
University of Nebraska not requiring COVID-19 vaccine
Emily Gordon
LPD: Marijuana, meth, cash & loaded handgun found in home
Pilot walks away from plane crash in Fillmore County

Latest News

Merrick County rollover crash
Driver ejected into water, seriously injured in Central Nebraska crash
28-year-old man in critical but stable condition after a hit and run incident off of 27th St....
LPD: Hit and run leaves man in critical but stable condition
Big Boy #4014 in North Platte
Traveling across the mid-west, Big Boy #4014 makes North Platte home for the weekend
Missing CCC-L inmate Lucas Hoffman
Inmate missing from community correctional facility