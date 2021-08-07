Black Leaders Movement helps kids and parents with free backpack giveaway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln’s Black Leaders Movement held a back to school drive. Community members and churches donated items over the past month.

Kids and parents walked away with things like brand new backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, pads, tampons, wipes, masks, socks, toothpaste, etc. Held it in Antelope Park.

School starts next week, August 16.

