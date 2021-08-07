Driver ejected into water, seriously injured in Central Nebraska crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday night Merrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle rollover crash off of Worms (2nd Road) and J Road.

According to MCSO their was only one car involved in the incident. MCSO’s preliminary investigation concludes the driver was traveling southbound and drove into the west ditch, over corrected, drove into the east ditch and struck the embankment causing the the driver and sole person in the vehicle to be ejected.

MCSO says the driver suffered severe injuries and was transported by ambulance from the scene and later to another medical trauma center.

According to MCSO alcohol is believed to be involved and a seatbelt was not believed to be worn at the time of the accident.

Merrick County rollover crash (Merrick County Sherriff's Office)

Both the driver and vehicle were found in the water.

The accident is currently under investigation. As of Saturday morning MCSO has no updates on the investigation or driver.

