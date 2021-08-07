Inmate missing from community correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Lucas Hoffman did not return to the facility this Friday night following his work assignment in the community.

Hoffman started his sentence on October 6, 2020. He was sentenced to three years for refusing a chemical test (3rd offense) out of Lancaster County and violation of probation. Hoffman has a tentative release date of November 17, 2021.

Hoffman is a 31-year old white man, 6′1″, 165 lbs., with auburn hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of Hoffman’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Hoffman is under community custody.

Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

