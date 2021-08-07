LPD: Hit and run leaves man in critical but stable condition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Friday night LPD responded to a hit and run off of 27th St. and Tamarin Ridge Road.

LPD says a 28-year-old male was going northbound on 27th St. and Tamarin Ridge Road on his motorcycle when he struck the median.

After striking the median the man was okay. LPD believes he laid his bike up and sat next to the bike and while sitting next to the bike another driver struck the man.

According to LPD, the driver fled the scene after the accident and the man was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

LPD is asking for anyone with any information on the incident to contact them, (402) 441-7262.

