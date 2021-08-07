Advertisement

LPD: Hit and run leaves man in critical but stable condition

28-year-old man in critical but stable condition after a hit and run incident off of 27th St....
28-year-old man in critical but stable condition after a hit and run incident off of 27th St. and Tamarin Ridge Road.
By Eddie Messel
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Friday night LPD responded to a hit and run off of 27th St. and Tamarin Ridge Road.

LPD says a 28-year-old male was going northbound on 27th St. and Tamarin Ridge Road on his motorcycle when he struck the median.

After striking the median the man was okay. LPD believes he laid his bike up and sat next to the bike and while sitting next to the bike another driver struck the man.

According to LPD, the driver fled the scene after the accident and the man was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

LPD is asking for anyone with any information on the incident to contact them, (402) 441-7262.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSP Trooper Nicholas Goodwin
Nebraska State Trooper Nicholas Goodwin passes away
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
A view of UNL's City Campus and a portion of Memorial Stadium from the Q Place Parking Garage.
University of Nebraska not requiring COVID-19 vaccine
Emily Gordon
LPD: Marijuana, meth, cash & loaded handgun found in home
Pilot walks away from plane crash in Fillmore County

Latest News

Big Boy #4014 in North Platte
Traveling across the mid-west, Big Boy #4014 makes North Platte home for the weekend
Missing CCC-L inmate Lucas Hoffman
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
Merrick County rollover crash
Driver ejected into water, seriously injured in Central Nebraska crash
Look for highs in the 80s to low 90s on Saturday, but with scattered storms expected into the...
Saturday Forecast: Tracking more heat, humidity and the potential for severe storms