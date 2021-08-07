Mcphee Elementary fourth grade teacher embraces teaching change

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week Lincoln Public Schools started classroom set-up and orientation.

For Abeer Al Doori, a fourth grade teacher at McPhee Elementary, teaching is nothing new, but teaching elementary school along with teaching in America is.

Al Doori immigrated here from Iraq back in 2014 and she’s in the process of setting up her classroom.

In Iraq, she was a professor of engineering to college students. She says she has always been drawn to teaching and the shift to younger students and an education system that looks totally different from her home country is a challenge she’s up for.

“What I really liked about education is the growth you can see in students, where they used to be at the beginning of the year where they are now at the end of the year, the fruits of that success I feel that’s so meaningful for me, I did make an impact,” Al Doori said. “I did make a change, I participated in a generation that in a couple of years will lead the country.”

As for teaching during a year of COVID, Al Doori says things like masking and health protocols are things her students are likely used to. So, that learning curve won’t be as prominent as what new teachers saw last year.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.