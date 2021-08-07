Nebraska National Guard volunteers in Africa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s military volunteered in Africa while on deployment. Spending some time visiting an orphanage last month.

The group was assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) in Djibouti. The U.S. military chaplains brought service members to the orphanage as a way to give back and identify future needs in the community.

U.S. Army and Air Force personnel assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), including several... Posted by Nebraska National Guard on Friday, August 6, 2021

Some played soccer, others showed off their strength, some just spent time with the children.

