Severe thunderstorms possible Saturday evening then, hot on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front as well as upper level energy will generate scattered thunderstorms Saturday evening and continuing into early Sunday morning. A few severe thunderstorms will be possible, mainly from late Saturday afternoon and evening. The heat is back on Sunday and Monday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and some of the storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds the main threat. However, an isolated tornado is possible in eastern Nebraska Saturday evening. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s.
A few morning clouds and a slight chance for a lingering shower will be possible early Sunday morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies will develop and it will be hot Sunday afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower 90s.
Monday will be hot and humid with the chance for a late day thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s with heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. Tuesday will not be as hot and there is a better chance for scattered showers and t’storms. Hot weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday and then cooler readings for the end of next week.
