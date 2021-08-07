Severe thunderstorms possible Saturday evening then, hot on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front as well as upper level energy will generate scattered thunderstorms Saturday evening and continuing into early Sunday morning. A few severe thunderstorms will be possible, mainly from late Saturday afternoon and evening. The heat is back on Sunday and Monday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and some of the storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds the main threat. However, an isolated tornado is possible in eastern Nebraska Saturday evening. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s.

Scattered severe thunderstorms area possible Saturday evening. (1011 Weather)

Large hail and damaging wind appear to be the main severe weather threats Saturday evening. An isolated tornado is possible. (1011 Weather)

Overnight low temperatures will drop into the 60s for most of Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

A few morning clouds and a slight chance for a lingering shower will be possible early Sunday morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies will develop and it will be hot Sunday afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower 90s.

Hot and muggy conditions return on Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Monday will be hot and humid with the chance for a late day thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s with heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. Tuesday will not be as hot and there is a better chance for scattered showers and t’storms. Hot weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday and then cooler readings for the end of next week.

Hot weather expected for the first half of next week with cooler temperatures by the end of the week. (1011 Weather)

