Sports and entertainment venues make informed decisions about COVID measures in Omaha-metro

Crews get Werner Park ready for opening day.
Crews get Werner Park ready for opening day.(Rex Smith)
By Brent Weber
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Businesses learned much during the past year and a half about ways to operate more safely in times of COVID and how to keep better keep their doors and gates open in the future.

Sports and entertainment venues like Werner Park were hit especially hard with their number one tenant, the Omaha Storm Chasers forced to cancel the 2020 season. Plus canceled concerts and reduced capacity for what event they could host.

When this baseball season opened, fans wore masks and were socially distanced. While many other contact-reducing measures were in place, from ticketless entry to online game programs.

Now, with the delta variant causing COVID spikes and public safety concerns, President Martie Cordaro says they will seek informed direction moving forward.

”Primarily Sarpy-Cass Health. I’m not taking cues from politicians, I’m definitely taking cues from health directors, taking cues from the medical professionals we work with, primarily Nebraska Medicine, CHI Health, Ortho Nebraska, any number of our partners we work with,” said Cordaro.

The stadium is also home to Union Omaha professional soccer as well as concerts and other events throughout the year.

