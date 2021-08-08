Advertisement

Employees at Family Dollar off of 46th and Huntington quit

Family Dollar employee's quit
Family Dollar employee's quit(KOLN)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Family Dollar store near Leighton Ave. in Lincoln has a sign on its door saying everyone has quit.

This is now the second business to have a situation such as this one. A Burger King in Lincoln back in July saw all nine employees quit.

They notified customers by rearranging the letters on the sign to say “we all quit, sorry for the inconvenience.”

This story will continue to be updated.

