Employees at Family Dollar off of 46th and Huntington quit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Family Dollar store near Leighton Ave. in Lincoln has a sign on its door saying everyone has quit.

This is now the second business to have a situation such as this one. A Burger King in Lincoln back in July saw all nine employees quit.

A Family Dollar store near Leighton Ave. has a sign on its door saying everyone has quit. I’ll be speaking with a former employee later today. Watch @1011_News at 5:30 and 10 for the full story. pic.twitter.com/N42lIfBDKV — Jared Austin (@JaredAustin1011) August 8, 2021

They notified customers by rearranging the letters on the sign to say “we all quit, sorry for the inconvenience.”

This story will continue to be updated.

