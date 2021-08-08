Longoria’s Martial Arts in Lincoln holds Board Break-a-thon for bullying, suicide prevention

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The CDC reports that suicide is the 10th leading cause of death for Americans. For people ages 10-34, it’s the second leading reason they lose their lives. Longoria’s Martial Arts School in Lincoln is once again raising awareness.

Longoria’s Taekwondo students, some as young as four years old, each kicked 10 boards for their Board Break-a-thon fundraiser.

“I appreciate that they fail and they won’t quit. We won’t let them quit. They keep trying,” said Dan Longoria, Chief Master at Longoria’s Tactical Martial Arts.

When the event happens, it’s quick and fun, but the reason behind it all reaches much deeper.

“Michael died and nobody saw the signs that he was thinking about suicide,” said Jocelyn Kuta whose son Michael died by suicide in December 2017.

Michael was a UNL freshman, a Taekwondo student at Longoria’s, and his mom said he always wanted to help others.

“Those thoughts of: ‘I’m not good enough or maybe I’ll be better off dead’ can really start to cause people to think of the road of suicide and really start planning it,” Kuta said.

That’s why Longoria’s partnered with Leadership Harbor, a Lincoln company focused on leadership training, coaching and speaking.

Together, they’re helping prevent bullying and suicide.

“When you spend a significant amount of time working with young people and you see the statistics of how many attempt or commit suicide or are bullied, it just continues to put a spotlight on it that this is something we need to keep doing,” said Chris Hansen, coach, trainer and speaker with Leadership Harbor.

Even though they’re young, many of the students told 10/11 that they know the true reason they broke boards.

“It’s important because everybody needs confidence every once in a while to support their dreams and goals,” said Taekwondo student Kain Johnsen.

Michael’s mom said she wants everyone to know how to recognize the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

“If Michael’s death means that these kids become more aware and these parents become more aware, I couldn’t be more proud to have all the participation and all these people willing to listen,” Kuta said. “The more we talk about suicide, the less stigma there is and the more willing people are going to be to talk about it and to ask for help.”

If you or someone you know needs help, reach out to the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text the word “HOME” to 741741.

