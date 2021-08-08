PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hail, flash-flooding, power outages reported throughout Omaha-metro

Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday night’s storm blew through Omaha dropping hail and causing flash-flooding through streets in various parts of the city. The storm also left thousands in the area without power.
There is street flooding like this all across the Metro. This video was sent in to us from Mike Tiehen near 50th & Howard. STAY INSIDE TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/oZrLjQjpiH
OPPD was reporting outages just after midnight for nearly 14,000 customers throughout the Omaha-metro as a result of the storm. That included 10,504 customers in Douglas County and 1,915 in Sarpy County.