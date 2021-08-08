Advertisement

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hail, flash-flooding, power outages reported throughout Omaha-metro

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday night’s storm blew through Omaha dropping hail and causing flash-flooding through streets in various parts of the city. The storm also left thousands in the area without power.

OPPD was reporting outages just after midnight for nearly 14,000 customers throughout the Omaha-metro as a result of the storm. That included 10,504 customers in Douglas County and 1,915 in Sarpy County.

6 News viewer Michelle Allen-Mollner sent a photo of hail that fell at 114th Street and West Dodge Road. The storm Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, brought hail, flash-flooding, and power outages to the area.(Alan Petersen / Courtesy photo)
FORECAST: Get the latest on storms rolling through overnight

The storm caused more fallen tree limbs and even tore up brickways downtown.

This photo of 14th and Leavenworth streets was sent in by 6 News viewer John Beck-Hofmann. Flash-flooding tore up streets in downtown Omaha after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area on Saturday night, Aug. 7, 2021.(John Beck-Hofmann / Courtesy photo)
This photo of 14th and Leavenworth streets was sent in by 6 News viewer John Beck-Hofmann. Flash-flooding tore up streets in downtown Omaha after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area on Saturday night, Aug. 7, 2021.(John Beck-Hofmann / Courtesy photo)

6 News saw drivers downtown and along Saddle Creek Road caught in flash-flooding after the heavy rains.

Flash-flooding Saturday night, Aug. 7, 2021, pushed parked cars into one another in downtown Omaha.(Cassie Crowe / WOWT)

6 News caught video of flooding along Jones Street. The waters were strong enough to push cars into one another downtown.

Flash-flooding Saturday night, Aug. 7, 2021, pushed parked cars into one another in downtown Omaha.(Dave Kaplar / WOWT)
Flash-flooding Saturday night, Aug. 7, 2021, pushed parked cars into one another in downtown Omaha.(Dave Kaplar / WOWT)
Flash-flooding Saturday night, Aug. 7, 2021, pushed parked cars into one another in downtown Omaha.(Dave Kaplar / WOWT)
6 News viewer Michelle Allen-Mollner sent a photo, taken at 202nd and Harrison streets, of the storm approaching the Omaha-metro Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. The storm brought hail, flash-flooding, and power outages to the area.(Michelle Allen-Mollner / Courtesy photo)

