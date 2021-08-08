PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hail, flash-flooding, power outages reported throughout Omaha-metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday night’s storm blew through Omaha dropping hail and causing flash-flooding through streets in various parts of the city. The storm also left thousands in the area without power.

There is street flooding like this all across the Metro. This video was sent in to us from Mike Tiehen near 50th & Howard. STAY INSIDE TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/oZrLjQjpiH — Mallory Schnell (@mschnellWOWT) August 8, 2021

OPPD was reporting outages just after midnight for nearly 14,000 customers throughout the Omaha-metro as a result of the storm. That included 10,504 customers in Douglas County and 1,915 in Sarpy County.

6 News viewer Michelle Allen-Mollner sent a photo of hail that fell at 114th Street and West Dodge Road. The storm Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, brought hail, flash-flooding, and power outages to the area. (Alan Petersen / Courtesy photo)

The storm caused more fallen tree limbs and even tore up brickways downtown.

This photo of 14th and Leavenworth streets was sent in by 6 News viewer John Beck-Hofmann. Flash-flooding tore up streets in downtown Omaha after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area on Saturday night, Aug. 7, 2021. (John Beck-Hofmann / Courtesy photo)

6 News saw drivers downtown and along Saddle Creek Road caught in flash-flooding after the heavy rains.

Flash-flooding Saturday night, Aug. 7, 2021, pushed parked cars into one another in downtown Omaha. (Cassie Crowe / WOWT)

6 News caught video of flooding along Jones Street. The waters were strong enough to push cars into one another downtown.

6 News viewer Michelle Allen-Mollner sent a photo, taken at 202nd and Harrison streets, of the storm approaching the Omaha-metro Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. The storm brought hail, flash-flooding, and power outages to the area. (Michelle Allen-Mollner / Courtesy photo)

